Late Mbeumo equaliser earns Bees a point

Brentford 2 Bournemouth 2

Bryan Mbuemo’s late equaliser earned Brentford a point.

A free kick from Mathias Jensen put the Bees ahead after just six minutes.

Bournemouth keeper Neto was expecting a cross from the tight angle, but Jensen had other ideas, firing at goal. The visiting keeper scrambled across to attempt a save and tried to claim that ball had not gone over the line but goalline technology said otherwise.

Bournemouth levelled when Dominic Solanke’s feet were too quick for Ben Mee after the striker had been played through over the top by defender Marcos Senesi, with the forward firing a low bullet past keeper Mark Flekken into the bottom corner.

Flekken was called into action just before half-time when he failed to clear a loose ball in the box. Antoine Semenyo got his head on the ball after Flekken’s failed punched, forcing the keeper into a smart save with his feet.

Mbuemo missed a sitter less than a minute after the restart, while Yoane Wissa hit the post just before the hour mark. The hosts hit the post for a third time, in the 75th minute, as Keane Lewis-Potter failed to convert a driven cross from fellow substitute Frank Onyeka.

Brentford went behind when Rico Henry’s under-hit back-pass allowed Bournemouth substitute Marcus Tavernier a run at goal and he slid in a pass to David Brooks, who went past Flekken and rolled the ball into the empty net.

Mbuemo saved the day for Brentford late in stoppage time. After being played in by substitute Nathan Collins, the forward coolly slotting a left-footed shot past Neto.







