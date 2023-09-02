Frank hails Brentford’s ‘incredible mentality’ after dramatic draw

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted with his side’s performance despite needing a late goal to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Bryan Mbeumo levelled after the Bees had hit the post on three occasions.

“First half, good. Second half, excellent” said Frank.

“The mentality in this team is incredible. The never give up, they never die.







“After we equalised, we still went for the win. Just… wow. I’m very happy with the performance.”

The Bees took the lead through a clever free kick from Mathias Jensen, before Dominic Solanke levelled the game on the half-hour mark.

Mbuemo missed a golden chance less than a minute into the second half, while Yoane Wissa hit the post after a solo run 10 minutes later.

Keane Lewis-Potter completed the hat-trick of post hits, as he failed to convert fellow substitute Frank Onyeka’s driven cross. A minute later, Brentford were behind after a Rico Henry mistake allowed Marcus Tavernier to slid in substitute David Brooks to fire Bournemouth into an unlikely lead.

Frank said: “The performance second half was so good.

“The amount of chances we created and the way we believe in our football – I think if we play like this 100 times, we win 99 times because there were so many big chances.

“Of course, when I go home and settle down, I will like ‘argh, we should have had three points today’, but that happens.

“In this team we have a lot of good, strong characters who always keep believing and this culture has been here for a long time.

“We always believe we can score in the end, we train it, specific things where we have to score within six minutes and we keep going. It’s a great credit to the players.”

