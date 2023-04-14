Jansson to leave Brentford and return to Malmo

Pontus Jansson will leave Brentford at the end of the season and return to his former club Malmo.

The Swedish defender’s four-year spell with the Bees included captaining them to their play-off final triumph at Wembley in May 2021, which secured promotion to the Premier League.

His contract ends in the summer and he has decided to rejoin his boyhood club.

“It is tough to put these last four years into words,” Jansson told Brentford’s website.

“I am so thankful for my time here and the journey that the club and I have been on. When I joined, we were a middle of the Championship club and now I’m leaving a club that’s hopefully about to finish top 10 in the Premier League.

“I’ve been on a massive personal journey as well. I matured into a captain, and a leader, because of this club.”

Jansson has almost certainly played his final match for Brentford as a hamstring problem is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

He said: “As sad as it is to think that I’ve played my final game in red and white.

“I have so much pride looking back on my time here. I know I am leaving the club in good hands to continue on this wonderful journey.”







