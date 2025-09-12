Janelt back in Brentford squad for derby

Vitaly Janelt has been given the green light to return for Brentford in Saturday’s west London derby against Chelsea.

The midfielder featured in a B-team match this week, having been out since April with a heel injury.

Head coach Keith Andrews confirmed at his pre-match news conference on Friday afternoon that Janelt is in contention to feature against the Blues.

Michael Kayode has recovered from an illness he picked up while on international duty with Italy Under-21s.

And Reiss Nelson is set to make his Bees debut following the winger’s recent arrival on loan from Arsenal.

“He’s slotted in seamlessly to the group,” said Andrews.

“Reiss will be involved. He’s a type of player we don’t really have on that side of the pitch; a dribbler, technically very good and he complements what we have in Kevin Schade, [Igor] Thiago, Fabio [Carvalho], [Mikkel] Damsgaard and Dango [Ouattara].”

Chelsea, meanwhile, could be without Cole Palmer.