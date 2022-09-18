Impressive Arsenal brush aside Brentford

Brentford slumped to their biggest home defeat in eight years as Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win at the Gtech Stadium.

Arsenal went ahead after 17 minutes when defender William Saliba gave Ivan Toney the slip to glance home Bakayo Saka’s corner.







The Gunners doubled their lead before halftime when Gabriel Jesus planted a magnificent header past the outstretched David Raya after Granit Xhaka delivered a beautiful ball into the Brentford box.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first with Arsenal fully in control and they added a third when Saka laid the ball into the path of Fabio Vieira and the Portuguese midfielder beat Raya with a stunning shot from 25 yards that went in off the post.

Brentford created little of note, but thought they had earned a penalty late in the game when Toney went down in the box and referee David Coote pointed to the spot only for an offside flag to save the visitors.

The last time the Bees lost by three clear goals at home was to Norwich in the Championship in 2014 and the three points took Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Hickey, Henry, Dasilva (Damsgaard 63), Janelt (Onyeka 63), Jensen (Baptiste 69), Mbeumo (Wissa 76), Toney. Subs not used: Canos, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Roerslev.







