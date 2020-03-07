Half-time: Brentford 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0 – superb Bees destroying Owls

Brentford go into the interval at Griffin Park in control after goals by Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes and Bryan Mbuemo.

With the Bees having stuttered of late, harnessing four draws and defeat it was vital to make a positive start against the 13th-placed Owls, particularly with immediate results for promotion rivals Nottingham Forest and Fulham working in their favour.

And they answered the questions in emphatic style – scoring twice early on to ease any nerves of a sold-out Griffin Park.

In the 10th minute, Dasilva started and finished a move, driving forward, before setting up Said Benrahma on the left. The subsequent cross was only cleared rather limply by Dominic Iorfa into the path of the buoyant Bees midfielder, who drilled the ball home.

Just eight minutes later Marcondes struck. With Brentford holding possession deep inside the Wednesday half, the Dane took aim from 22 yards and blasted a fantastic shot which had sufficient power to shock keeper Cameron Dawson.

The Owls managed to settle slightly and had a couple of aerial chances by Steven Fletcher and Alessio Da Cruz, but Henrik Dalsgaard might have done better at the other end than to shoot straight at Dawson after making good space from around twelve yards.

But the Yorkshire side were punished when the Bees made it three in the 40th minute. Mbuemo managed to break free before keeping his cool to slide the ball under Dawson to put clear daylight between the sides.

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jeanvier, Dasilva, Dalsgaard, Norgaard, Marcondes, Mbuemo, Benrahma, Watkins.







