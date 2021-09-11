Fulham suffer shock defeat at Blackpool

Blackpool 1 Fulham 0 49' Bowler

Fulham suffered a surprise defeat at Bloomfield Road, where their former academy player John Bowler scored the winner.

Bowler fired a low shot past keeper Paulo Gazziniga early in the second half.

New signing Rodrigo Muniz was sent on as a late substitute for his debut but the Whites were unable to find an equaliser.

Domingos Quina also made his debut for Fulham, who were the better side in the first half.

Denis Odoi and Harrison Reed went close for the visitors before the interval.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Odoi (Muniz 79), Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Seri, Onomah (Reed 67), De Cordova-Reid, Quina (Kebano 67), Cavaleiro, Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Rodak, Mawson, Bryan, Chalobah.







