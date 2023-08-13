Frank unsure whether Brentford duo will be fit for Fulham game

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is unsure whether Ben Mee or Mathias Jensen will be fit to face Fulham next Saturday.

Mee missed the 2-2 draw with Tottenham with a calf strain and Jensen limped off four minutes into the second half.

Frank deployed Kristoffer Ajer in an unfamiliar role on the left side of the back three, with new signing Nathan Collins on the right.







Mee appears to have a decent chance of returning next weekend, while Jensen will be assessed.

“Ben Mee will hopefully available for Fulham and as for Mathias, we don’t know. It appeared to be a thigh problem. We will just have to wait and see,” Frank said.

Collins and keeper Mark Flekken made their Bees debuts in the lively London derby and Frank was pleased with their performances.

Frank said: “Mark was good, composed with his distribution good.

“He has a good aura about him and presence and he did what I expected – that is why we signed him.

“Nathan was good and aggressive, it was a nice debut. He’ll get better.”.

Brentford allowed Emerson Royal to equalise on the stroke of half-time after a Bryan Mbeumo penalty and a deflected Yoane Wissa put the hosts in front.

Cristian Romero’s header had put Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead after 11 minutes.

“It was an entertaining first half,” Frank said.

“We were very good after going behind and looked like a massive threat, they had the ball a lot but we defended well in the low block.

“Their second goal was a fine finish but we have to be disappointed with the goal.”







