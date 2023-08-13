Brentford v Tottenham player ratings

Brentford opened the new season with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Mark Flekken: 7

Could do little about either Spurs goal and didn’t really have a save to make. Saved well from Son Heung-Min with his legs and was confident on crosses. Looks a more than adequate replacement for David Raya.









Aaron Hickey: 7

Dealt comfortably with the threat of Son and looked good when he got forward before being replaced in the second half after appearing to pick an injury.

Ethan Pinnock: 8

Marshalled the threat of Richarlison effectively, with the Brazilian striker offering little threat in front of goal apart from a late half-chance which he missed.

Krisfoffer Ajer: 6

His poor clearance, which he skewed high into the air from a cross in to the Bees box led to the Spurs equaliser. Otherwise a steady display.

Nathan Collins: 6

A solid debut on the right side of the back three. Always happy to play cross-field, diagonal passes, and a threat in the air at set-pieces. Could have done better to close down Emmerson Royal for the Spurs equaliser.

Rico Henry: 8

Outstanding performance. Defensively superb and his brilliant run and cross set up Yoane Wissa’s goal. Gave Royal a torrid time down the Spurs right flank throughout the first half.

Christian Norgaard: 5

Had his hands full dealing with the impressive Yves Bissouma, who gave the Dane a difficult time in the heart of the midfield. Lost the run of Cristian Romero for the opening goal.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

Like Norgaard, he had a testing afternoon dealing with the excellent James Maddison, when he dropped deep to pick up the ball in midfield, and Bissouma as Spurs dominated the ball. Stuck to his task well though.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Limped off early in the second half. Won the penalty that led to Brentford’s 26th-minute equaliser but conceded the free-kick with a foul on Maddison that led to Tottenham’s first goal.

Yoane Wissa: 6

Scored Brentford’s second with a deflected finish off the boot of Micky van de Ven from Henry’s cross but did little else before being withdrawn in the second half.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7

His pace was always a threat to the Spurs defence. Converted a penalty in emphatic fashion to equalise and should have added a second goal on the stroke of half-time only to screw the ball wide with just Guglielmo Vicario to beat.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 6

Looking to bounce back after a difficult first season in English football and showed some promising glimpses after replacing fellow Dane Jensen early in the second half. Played one excellent pass that released Mbeumo.

Kevin Schade: 6

Brentford’s record signing is still looking for his first goal since joining the club last January. Replaced Wissa in the second half but did little to trouble the Spurs defence following his introduction.







