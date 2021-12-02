Frank ‘satisfied’ with Bees display but admits defending must improve

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was satisfied with his side’s effort in the 2-0 defeat against Tottenham but admitted they need to improve defensively if they want to stay in the Premier League.

The Bees, who have won just one of their past seven games, were well beaten by Antonio Conte’s side, who went ahead from a Sergi Canos own goal following a Heung Young-Min free-kick before the South Korean striker added a second just after the hour mark.







“Spurs deserved to win the game but I was satisfied with how we were brave on the ball and tried to build,” Frank said.

“We lacked some top quality with our final ball but we were brave off the ball and I was very pleased with the way we won the ball in good areas, but we just couldn’t capitalise.

“But we can never, ever concede from a set-piece and we have to learn that.

“The second goal is top quality from Tottenham. We switch off for half a second and don’t track the runner and it is three passes and 2-0.

“We’ll learn from this match fast and be ready for Leeds on Sunday.”







