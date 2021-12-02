Brentford’s tough spell continues with defeat at Spurs

Tottenham 2 Brentford 0 12' Canos (OG) 65' Son

A Sergi Canos own goal and Heung-Min Son’s second-half strike saw Brentford slip to defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brentford, who were playing Tottenham in a league meeting for the first time since 1949, were indebted to goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez for keeping the score down in a derby in which the visitors created little of note with Charlie Goode’s long throws their most dangerous form of attack for much of the game.







Fernandez was called into action after just four minutes when he acrobatically tipped away Lucas Moura’s rasping drive but was powerless to prevent Tottenham taking the lead when Ben Davies rose above Pontus Jansson to meet Son’s cross, with his header coming off Canos.

Brentford’s defence held firm until half-time with Bryan Mbeumo’s dipping volley that dropped wide their only real attempt at goal in the opening period.

Harry Kane should have doubled his side’s lead when he was put clear on goal by the impressive Oliver Skipp but the England captain was foiled by Fernandez and Jansson cleared the danger.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed another presentable chance when he met Moura’s low cross at the back post but could only fire into the side netting with the Bees defence once more at sixes and sevens.

Son finally settled any Spurs nerves with a deserved second goal after Kane picked out the onrushing Sergi Reguilon, who gave Canos all sorts of problems down the Brentford right, and squared for the South Korean to side-foot home.

The withdrawal of Canos for Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen for Canos 15 minutes from time, improved the Bees in an attacking sense, with the Dane forcing Hugo Lloris to tip his rising effort from inside the box over the bar.

Jensen then found the hard-working Ivan Toney in the box late in the game, but the striker was unable to turn the ball past the Spurs captain at full stretch.

Brentford, who have now won just one of their last seven Premier League matches, head to Elland Road on Sunday where they will take on struggling Leeds United.

Brentford: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos (Wissa 70), Janelt (Jansen 70), Onyeka (Baptiste 55), Norgaard, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs not used: Cox, Jensen, Forss, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Maghoma, Stevens.







