Frank ready for Brentford’s ‘most important Premier League game’

Sunday’s derby against Fulham is Brentford’s most important Premier League match, according to Thomas Frank.

Going into their penultimate game of the season, both west London clubs are in which a chance of securing a European spot.

Brentford are in the strongest position – they are eighth, but 11th-placed Fulham will move just a point behind them if they win this weekend.

And Bees boss Frank acknowledged that it will be the club’s biggest game since their promotion to the top flight in 2021.

“Since we have been promoted, yes,” he said.

The stakes are high when Brentford and Fulham meet at the best of times, but this match will take on even greater importance given the prize on offer.

Frank’s side, who have won four matches in a row, need to hold onto eighth place and hope Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final, which would pave the way for Brentford to secure European football for the first time.

“There’s just more on this game of course,” said Frank.

“It’s the final home game against rivals Fulham in a local derby, so everything to play for.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Hickey is in contention for his long-awaited return to the Brentford squad after injury.