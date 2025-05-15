Hickey in contention for long-awaited Brentford return

Aaron Hickey is in contention for a long-awaited return to the Brentford squad for Sunday’s derby against Fulham, Thomas Frank has said.

Hickey has not featured for the Bees since October 2023 but has battled his back from a serious hamstring and recently returned to action for the club’s Under-21 side.

And the Scotland full-back might be involved in the final two matches of the season.

Asked if Hickey might be in the squad for the Fulham game, boss Frank said: “He could be. He is pushing.”

The Dane added: “It’s fair to say there are a few full-backs who are more in-form than him right now, but I know what Aaron can give.

“When he’s fully firing, he will more than compete to get into the team.

“We want him in the squad. He also needs to perform to get in the squad, so it’s a fine balance.

“He’s training well, which is the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, Kristoffer Ajer, who missed Saturday’s win at Ipswich, trained fully this week and will return to the squad.

Midfielder Vitaly Janelt remains sidelined along with Fábio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva.