Frank praises players after Bees go through

Port Vale 1 Brentford 4 26' Forss 66' Mbeumo 70' Harratt 76' Mbeumo 87' Mbeumo (pen)

Thomas Frank praised his side after Bryan Mbeumo, on as a second-half substitute, scored a hat-trick in 21 minutes to help Brentford ease into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

League Two side Port Vale caused the Bees some early problems before Marcus Forss’ opener.

Mads Bidstrup galloped through the middle and played the ball to his left to Forss, who fired home.

Another counter-attack led to Mbeumo doubling the lead midway through the second half soon after coming on.

Kian Harratt pulled a goal back for Vale with a header but their hopes of a comeback were crushed by Mbeumo’s fine solo goal.

And Mbeumo completed his hat-trick with a late penalty after Ivan Toney had been fouled in the area.

Keeper Jonas Lossl made his Brentford debut following his recent move to the club and Kristoffer Ajer made a long-awaited return from a hamstring injury.

Bees boss Frank said: “I thought we were brilliant in the first half, especially in terms of our attitude.

“I love my team because it’s not easy to come here and play. There are so many good things.”







