Frank plays down Bees’ chances of European place

Thomas Frank continued to play down the possibility of Brentford securing a European spot following their 4-0 thrashing of Leicester.

It was the Bees’ fourth consecutive away win and left them 10th in the table – just six points behind fifth-placed Bournemouth – ahead of the rest of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

“We want to aim as high as possible, but it’s about the next game,” said the Bees boss.

“I have said many times that if we can keep players fit we have a really good team – as many as possible fit and we will find a way.”

Frank also revealed that Mathias Jensen, who missed the game with a thigh problem, will also be unavailable for Wednesday’s home match against Everton.

“He’s got a minor adductor injury, unfortunately,” Frank explained.

“Wednesday will be too soon, but we’ll see beyond that.”