Brentford thrash Leicester to make it four straight away wins

Leicester 0 Brentford 4 17' Wissa 27' Mbeumo 31' Norgaard 89' Carvalho

Brentford cruised to a fourth consecutive away victory.

Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and Fabio Carvalho got the goals in a one-sided game against struggling Leicester, who were woeful.

The Bees effectively had the game won by the interval after scoring three times in the space of 15 first-half minutes.

They took the lead when Mikkel Damsgaard clipped a lovely ball in behind the Foxes defence for Wissa to tuck away the opener.

The excellent Damsgaard was also involved in the build-up to the second goal, playing the ball out to the right to Mbeumo, who cut inside and fired a terrific left-footed strike into the far corner.

Mbeumo then delivered a free-kick from the left for Norgaard to head in the Bees’ third.

There was almost a fourth in first-half stoppage-time, with Kristoffer Ajer shooting against the post before Keane Lewis-Potter did find the net – but with his hand, so the goal was promptly disallowed.

Norgaard was withdrawn at half-time after picking up a knock. He was replaced by Yehor Yarmoliuk, whose header midway through the second half brought a superb save from Foxes keeper Mads Hermansen.

Carvalho, also on as a substitute, made it four late on, pouncing on the loose ball and slotting home after Hermansen had blocked Mbeumo’s shot at the near post.

Flekken, Pinnock, Collins, Ajer (Kayode 84), Lewis-Potter, Norgaard (Yarmoliuk 45), Damsgaard (Carvalho 73), Yanelt (Maghoma 73), Wissa, Schade (Konak 87), Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Ji-Soo, Mee, Morgan, Valdimarsson.