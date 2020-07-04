Brentford

Frank not getting carried away after Bees victory

Brentford: Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank refused to get carried away after Brentford boosted their promotion charge with a fifth consecutive win.

Said Benrahma grabbed a stunning hat-trick against Wigan to boost their hopes of top-two finish.

Brentford’s win left them two points behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Frank said: “I think, for me, the pressure is always about the next game. I need to make sure that my focus is extremely always on the next training [session and] next game.

“It’s not that I don’t have any dreams, of course I have that, but I need to stay focused.

“At the end of the season, we will see if we succeed and then [achieve] an unbelievable and magical season or we didn’t. Then we can reflect on the emotions and what it would mean.

“But now I can only focus on making sure that when the lads come in tomorrow they know what we need them to do to prepare for Charlton.”

