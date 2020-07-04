Benrahma scores hat-trick as Bees win again

Brentford 3 Wigan 0 19' Benrahma 57' Benrahma 66' Benrahma

Said Benrahma grabbed his second hat-trick of the season as Brentford again boosted their promotion hopes.

The Algerian talisman opened the scoring in the first half before netting twice in 10 minutes to round off a superb individual display at Griffin Park.

Brentford’s victory puts them two points behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion, with a two-point cushion over rivals Fulham.

Benrahma drew first blood for the hosts after 18 minutes when he drilled his shot on the turn inside the box from Emiliano Marcondes’ assist.

After a dominant first half, the Bees picked up where they left off in the second as Ollie Watkins nearly added to his 23-goal tally. Goalkeeper David Marshall clawed the ball away from the lurking striker.

Benrahma doubled the lead when, following an exchange of passes with Bryan Mbeumo, he stunningly curled the ball home from the edge of the box after 57 minutes.

The third arrived nine minutes later when Christian Norgaard combined with Josh Dasilva to find Benrahma in the box again, and his effort found its way into the bottom-left corner.

A miserable afternoon for Wigan was made worse when substitute Joe Garner was shown a straight red after his high foot caught Jan Zamburek in the chest.

Brentford: Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Baptiste (Dasilva 42), Norgaard (Zamburek 72), Marcondes (Jensen 64), Benrahma (Fosu-Henry 72), Watkins, Mbeumo (Valencia 64).

Subs not used: Daniels, Jeanvier, Jensen, Roerslev, Dervisoglu.








