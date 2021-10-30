Frank insists Brentford will learn from defeat

Thomas Frank insisted Brentford would learn from their chastening defeat at Burnley.

The Bees were beaten 3-1 at Turf Moor, where they conceded three goals during a disastrous first half.

They were much improved after the interval and Saman Ghoddos reduced the deficit with an acrobatic strike.







Boss Frank said: “At half-time we talked about pride and getting back into the game. The second half was better.

“We win or we learn. Today we definitely learned, especially in the first half.

“We need to perform much better than we did in the first half. In the second half we grew into it.”

Chris Wood put Burnley ahead after just four minutes, Matt Lowton doubled their lead and Maxwell Cornet added a third.

Wood netted with a crisp half-volley after Ethan Pinnock failed to clear Lowton’s long ball.

Burnley then thought they had scored again when Cornet found the net following another Lowton punt forward, but VAR showed Wood was marginally offside when flicking the ball to the Ivorian.

But there was no room for doubt when Lowton rose above Pinnock to head home after keeper Alvaro Fernandez, making his Premier League debut in place of the injured David Raya, came to claim Charlie Taylor’s cross and then retreated.

And worse followed for Brentford when Cornet cut in after collecting Dwight McNeill’s pass and curled his shot beyond Fernandez.









