Bees lose at Burnley after first-half collapse

Burnley 3 Brentford 1 4' Wood 32' Lowton 36' Cornet 79' Ghoddos

A disastrous first half led to Brentford suffering a third consecutive Premier League defeat.

The Bees, previously unbeaten away from home this season, were three down by the interval.

Saman Ghoddos, on as a substitute, pulled a goal back with an acrobatic strike with 11 minutes remaining.







Chris Wood had put Burnley ahead after just four minutes, Matt Lowton doubled their lead and Maxwell Cornet added a third.

Wood netted with a crisp half-volley after Ethan Pinnock failed to clear Lowton’s long ball.

Burnley then thought they had scored again when Cornet found the net following another Lowton punt forward, but VAR showed Wood was marginally offside when flicking the ball to the Ivorian.

But there was no room for doubt when Lowton rose above Pinnock to head home after keeper Alvaro Fernandez, making his Premier League debut in place of the injured David Raya, came to claim Charlie Taylor’s cross and then retreated.

And worse followed for Brentford when Cornet cut in after collecting Dwight McNeill’s pass and curled his shot beyond Fernandez.

Brentford: Fernandez, Pinnock, Henry, Jansson, Zanka, Canos (Roerslev 77), Norgaard, Jensen (Janelt 68), Onyeka (Ghoddos 58), Forss, Toney.

Subs not used: Cox, Goode, Mbeumo, Fosu-Henry, Bidstrup, Stevens.

