Frank insists Brentford played well despite defeat



Thomas Frank insisted Brentford played well despite their unbeaten home record coming to an end against Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga condemned the Bees to their first home loss of the season.

Frank’s side, who had won five in a row at the Gtech Community Stadium, were well beaten.

But the Dane insisted: “Our performance was good. We lacked a cutting edge but created dangerous situations.

“I think we dominated large spells and were on top against the team that are third in the table.

“What we gave away in this game was very little, so in that sense we were very good defensively.”

Former Chelsea and Fulham defender Aina put Forest ahead seven minutes before half-time.

After Neco Williams’ low cross from the left evaded Chris Wood, Aina sent a first-time strike beyond keeper Mark Flekken and into the far corner of the net.

Worse followed for Brentford early in the second half, when Forest doubled their lead after a mistake by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Elanga pounced on Lewis-Potter’s heavy touch, cut inside and thumped home left-footed.

Brentford would have pulled a goal back but for a fine save from keeper Matz Sels to deny Kristoffer Ajer.

“I think we did enough to, on another day, play the same game again but get a different outcome,” said Frank.







