Brentford’s home record ended by Forest

Brentford 0 Nottm Forest 2 38' Aina 51' Elanga

Brentford’s unbeaten home record was ended by Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga condemned the Bees to their first home loss of the season.

Thomas Frank’s side, who had won five in a row at the Gtech Community Stadium, were well beaten.

Former Chelsea and Fulham defender Aina put Forest ahead seven minutes before half-time.

After Neco Williams’ low cross from the left evaded Chris Wood, Aina sent a first-time strike beyond keeper Mark Flekken and into the far corner of the net.

Worse followed for Brentford early in the second half, when Forest doubled their lead after a mistake by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Elanga pounced on Lewis-Potter’s heavy touch, cut inside and thumped home left-footed.

Brentford would have pulled a goal back but for a fine save from keeper Matz Sels to deny Kristoffer Ajer.

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer (Roerslev 67 (Konak 90)), Collins, Mee, Lewis-Potter, Janelt (Maghoma 67), Norgaard, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa, Scahde (Carvalho 81).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Kim, Meghoma, Yarmoliuk, Yogane.







