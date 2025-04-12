Frank hails Wissa-Mbeumo partnership after Bees draw at Arsenal

Thomas Frank again heaped praise on his attacking players after Yoane Wissa’s goal earned Brentford a point against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Wissa’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw was his 15th Premier League goal of the season, while Bryan Mbeumo has netted 16.

Bees boss Frank said: “He (Wissa) has been very, very good. How many number nine players have scored 15 Premier League goals this season?

“Having Wissa and Bryan on 15 or more, when no other clubs have that, is very impressive.

“We were excellent defensively and structurally and restricted Arsenal a lot to set pieces.

“Arsenal are very good defensively and work hard. It is great credit to our players, who didn’t get frustrated. We knew we would have our moments.”

The result left Brentford 11th in the table and still in with an outside chance of a European place.

“We are ambitious but and want to aim as high as possible,” Frank said.

“There are good teams above us and we need a perfect run (to get a European place). But we have had a good season without it being an exceptional season.”







