Wissa’s goal earns Brentford a point at Arsenal

Arsenal 1 Partey (61′)

Brentford 1 Wissa (74′)

Yoane Wissa’s 16th goal of the season earned Brentford a deserved point at the Emirates Stadium.

Wissa equalised after Thomas Partey’s second-half goal had put Arsenal in front.

The visitors were hit on the counter-attack just after the hour mark following their corner.

Former Bees keeper David Raya rolled the ball out to Declan Rice and the England midfielder burst forward and found Partey, who slotted home.

But Brentford hit back when Nathan Collins headed Michael Kayode’s cross towards Wissa, who acrobatically hooked home.

They then had a let-off when keeper Mark Flekken was caught on the ball by Bukayo Saka and the Ealing-born England star should have capitalised but hesitated, allowing Kayode to clear the danger.

Arsenal played out the final few minutes with 10 men after Jorginho went off injured with the Gunners having made all their substitutions, while summer signing Gustavo Nunes came on in stoppage time for his long-awaited Brentford debut following a long injury lay-off.

In the first half, Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney headed into the net but the goal was disallowed by semi-automated offside technology, which is in operation in the Premier League for the first time this weekend.

Brentford: Flekken; Ajer (Kayode 69), Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard (Nunes 90’+1), Janelt (Yarmoliuk 69), Damsgaard (Jensen 80); Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Mee, Konak.








