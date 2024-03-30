Frank hails ‘incredible’ Brentford spirit after draw with Man Utd

Thomas Frank praised his players for rescuing a point against Manchester United from a match Brentford dominated.

Mason Mount scored deep into stoppage time – his first goal since joining United from Chelsea – to seemingly snatch victory for the visitors.

However, defender Kristoffer Ajer then thumped home after Ivan Toney had cut the ball back.

The 1-1 draw took Brentford five points clear of the relegation zone.







They outplayed United, having 31 attempts on goal and hitting the woodwork four times, in what Bees boss Frank felt was their best performance of the season.

“Probably the best. We beat Man United 4-0 last year and I think we performed better today overall,” said Frank.

“The way we dominated the game throughout in terms of shots and dangerous situations was very, very impressive.

“We were playing against more or less a full-strength Man United team and are playing without our entire (first-choice) back four and our captain Christian Norgaard.

“That just makes it even more impressive. The way we dominated the game was incredible. How we’re not winning that game I don’t know.”

Brentford were hit with a sickening sucker punch when Mount finished emphatically after being set up by Casemiro, but there was more late drama to follow.

Frank said: “I was almost losing my faith in the big football god when they scored. How can it happen?

“Football is brutal at times. How can you explain that you’re losing a game when you’re that dominant.

“When you’re that dominant and you concede a late goal and then have the ability to come back, the mentality and character of the players is just incredible. It says everything about the players.”







