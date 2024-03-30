Bees snatch draw against Man Utd in dramatic finale

Brentford 1 Man Utd 1 96' Mount 99' Ajer

Kristoffer Ajer’s last-gasp equaliser rescued a point for Brentford from a match they totally dominated.

Mason Mount scored deep into stoppage time – his first goal since joining Manchester United from Chelsea – to seemingly snatch victory for the visitors.

However, defender Ajer then thumped home after Ivan Toney had cut the ball back.

The draw took Brentford, who totally outplayed United, hitting the woodwork four times, five points clear of the relegation zone.

They had 14 efforts on goal during a one-sided first half.

Toney fired against the post, Zanka’s header hit the top of the bar, Yoane Wissa put a header and a volley wide, and Vitaly Janelt dragged a shot wide as Thomas Frank’s side tried in vain to find the target.

In the second half, Brentford had another 16 shots at goal.

A Wissa volley clipped the outside of the post and substitute Bryan Mbeumo fired against the bar, while Toney twice volleyed over and Keane Lewis-Potter just missed the target with an overhead kick.

Brentford were hit with a sickening sucker punch when Mount finished emphatically after being set up by Casemiro, but there was more late drama to follow.

Brentford: Flekken, Collins, Ajer, Jorgensen, Roerslev (Maupay 87), Jensen, Yarmoliuk (Damsgaard 71), Lewis-Potter (Ghoddos 87), Janelt, Wissa (Mbeumo 71), Toney.

Subs not used: Strakosha, Onyeka, Baptiste, Trevitt, Kim.







