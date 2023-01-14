Frank hails Brentford after another great win

Thomas Frank praised his players following Brentford’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

The Dane backed Ivan Toney, insisting the striker’s “very good forward-play” let to him winning a penalty which he converted – a refereeing decision Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil called “scandalous”.

Bees head coach Frank said O’Neil’s choice of word was “strong”.







There was also praise for Josh Dasilva, who was outstanding in midfield.

Frank said: “He’s a very important player for us. He was a little bit slow after the World Cup break, but against West Ham he scored a crucial goal.

“Today we saw both sides of his game; defended well and carried the ball, such a threat throughout the game.”







