Toney ‘really progressing’ in recovery from injury

Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney is “really progressing” in his recovery from a knee injury but is unlikely to feature in Brentford’s FA Cup tie against West Ham.

Bees striker Toney was stretchered off during the recent league game against the Hammers.

Fears he suffered a serious injury were subsequently allayed but he sat out the win over Liverpool and boss Frank is keen not to rush him back.







“He is progressing in the right direction,” Frank explained.

“It will probably be too early to involve him tomorrow. It’s really progressing but we still want it to be over the right time where there is no risk with him.”

Frank added that Kristoffer Ajer is in the squad for Saturday’s game but that Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson, Frank Onyeka and Shandon Baptiste are still unavailable.







