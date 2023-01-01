Frank says Toney injury is ‘not significant’

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says the injury striker Ivan Toney suffered late on in the 2-0 win over West Ham is “not significant”.

Toney was stretchered off after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge with Hammers defender Craig Dawson.

But Frank says the Bees top scorer could be involved against Liverpool on Monday despite not training.

“It’s nothing wrong with the knee. Without going too much into details, it was something around the muscle,” he said.

“There’s no significant injury there. The day after a game is always recovery, today (Sunday) was very, very light tactical training.

“You rest them if they are very important and then you have them available for the day after.

“Ivan is in that category, but let’s see for tomorrow.”

Defensive duo Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer have been ruled out of the clash as they continue to work their way back from ankle and knee injuries respectively, however.

“It’s going well, I just watched him train today so that was very positive,” Frank said about Hickey.

“It’s too soon to be available for selection for Liverpool. More promising with Ajer, he’s a bit ahead of Hickey but it’s still too soon for Liverpool.

“But he trained well today and we’ll see, maybe he’s not that far off.”







