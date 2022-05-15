Frank eyeing ‘quality’ signings for Brentford

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hopes the club will add quality signings in the summer transfer window as he looks to build on a successful first season in the top flight.

The Bees face Everton on Sunday having already guaranteed Premier League safety with 43 points.

Frank has spoken of his desire to keep as much of the current team in place as possible for next season, though Christian Eriksen’s future remains uncertain with the midfielder having only signed a short-term deal.

“I think the two big things are to keep the squad, including Eriksen of course. We hope and work on that,” Frank said.







“Two, we always want to add quality every single season I’ve been here.

“Every window, but especially the summer window, is where we try to add a bit of quality, but it needs to be players that can lift the squad.

“If not, then I think we’ve shown this year that we have enough quality.”

Frank, who was appointed in October 2018, signed a new deal with the club earlier this year to take him up until the end of the 2024/25 season.

And he reiterated his intent to stay with the club long-term because of the support he has around him.

“I’m extremely happy here. I’ve said it a few times before that there are maybe bigger clubs, but I don’t think there are many better clubs out there at this moment in time,” he said.

“You need good leadership, clear strategy, clear alignment throughout the club, good people and staff, good players. We’re performing and there’s still a lot to achieve, so I’m privileged to be here.

“I think 100% at this moment in time it’s a perfect fit.”







