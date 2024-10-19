Frank disappointed with Brentford’s second-half display

Thomas Frank admitted he was disappointed with Brentford’s second-half performance against Manchester United.

The hosts came from behind to win 2-1 at Old Trafford, where Ethan Pinnock headed Brentford ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Alejandro Garnacho equalised early in the second half and Rasmus Hojlund’s goal just after the half-hour mark completed the turnaround.

“We were the better team in the first half. It was definitely the opposite in the second half,” Bees boss Frank said.

“United were clearly the better team in the second half. I’m disappointed that in the second half that we weren’t able to do better.

“We knew they would come out flying, and we were way too passive. We conceded a goal after two minutes and that disappoints me.

“Then it seemed the momentum changed. They got on top and their confidence grew.”

Brentford caused nervous United plenty of problems before the interval but for the second season in a row the Red Devils fought back to beat them.

“We lacked, if not the confidence, then the quality we had in the first half in the second half. Too many of my players didn’t hit their highest level.”







