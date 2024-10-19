United come from behind to beat Brentford

Man Utd 2 Brentford 1 45' Pinnock 47' Garnacho 63' Hojlund

Manchester United came from behind to beat Brentford at Old Trafford.

Ethan Pinnock gave the Bees the lead by heading hone Mikkel Damsgaard’s corner in first-half stoppage time.

But United hit back after the break with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Garnacho netted with a fine volley beyond keeper Mark Flekken after being found by Marcus Rashford.

And former Brentford man Christian Eriksen was involved in the build-up to United’s winner.

Eriksen played the ball to Bruno Fernandes, whose clever flick superb teed up Hojlund, who finished coolly.

Brentford: Flekken; Van den Berg (Roerslev 87), Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Janelt (Yarmoliuk 75), Norgaard; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter (Wissa 66); Schade (Carvalho 74)

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Meghoma, Konak, Trevitt.







