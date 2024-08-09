Frank confident Toney will be ready for Brentford opener

Thomas Frank says he believes Ivan Toney is ready to start in Brentford’s opening Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace next weekend.

Toney was given time off following his exploits for England at Euro 2024 but was able to play the second half of the Bees’ final pre-season game, against Wolfsburg.

The striker was involved in Kevin Schade’s late goal in the 4-4 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium, and Frank has no worries about his fitness.

He said: “Let’s see, but I’m pretty confident [Toney could start]. I think he looked good, so that’s positive.

“We have said many times that Ivan is a key player for us, he’s one of our best players and he looked sharp so I’m confident he’ll be in a good place for Palace.”

Frank was once again without full-backs Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey against Wolfsburg as they continue their recovery from long-term injuries.

This has seen Kristoffer Ajer utilised in an unfamiliar position at left-back throughout pre-season.

The Norwegian international set up Bryan Mbeumo’s opening goal against Wolfsburg and could be set to start the Premier League season in this new role if required.

“Rico and Hickey are out so we need to find other solutions, but Kristoffer has done very well at left-back. I am very pleased with him,” said Frank.

“I think going forward offensively he was really good and overall, I think he did well.

“There were a few bits that we need to tweak and adjust to make it even better.”

Schade came off after his goal but Frank confirmed there was no serious injury, and Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to recover from a knock in time to face Palace despite not featuring against Wolfsburg.







