Toney returns to action in Brentford friendly

Ivan Toney played 45 minutes on his return to action for Brentford, coming off the bench at half-time as the Bees drew 4-4 in a friendly with Wolfsburg.

The England international returned to training earlier this week after an extended break following Euro 2024.

Toney, who has entered the final year of his contract at Brentford, played a part in Kevin Schade’s late goal but it wasn’t enough to secure victory for the Bees.

With regular full-backs Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey still unavailable following long-term injuries last season, Kristoffer Ajer was once again selected at left-back.

He filled in well for the most part, and played a role in Brentford’s opening goal as he broke into the penalty area and squared for Bryan Mbeumo to score.

Brentford doubled their lead when strong play from the returning Vitaly Janelt allowed him to set up Yoane Wissa for a simple finish from inside the penalty area.

Wolfsburg responded through Patrick Wimmer as the Brentford defence failed to deal with a ball played into the box.

The Bundesliga side drew level before half-time when centre-back Maxime Lacroix was left unmarked from a free-kick to slot home at the back post.

Brentford re-took the lead in the second half through Mathias Jensen, only for Maximillian Arnold to equalise with an effort from the edge of the box.

Schade looked to have won the game for Thomas Frank’s side when he ran on to a dummy from Toney and calmly slotted home.

However, Wolfsburg responded once again when Wimmer bundled in after a corner was poorly dealt with.

Brentford will get their Premier League campaign underway against Crystal Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday 18 August.

Brentford: Flekken; Roerslev (Trevitt 76), Collins, Pinnock (Kim 76), Ajer; Jensen (Damsgaard 76), Norgaard (Onyeka 76), Janelt (Yarmoliuk 76); Mbeumo, Wissa (Toney h/t), Schade (Peart-Harris 83).







