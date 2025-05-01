Frank calls for ‘laser-like focus’ after win keeps Brentford’s European hopes alive

Thomas Frank called for “laser-like” focus from Brentford after their superb 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest kept them in the chase for a European spot.

The Bees are 11th, just two points behind the eighth place which could be enough to secure entry to next season’s Uefa Conference League.

Boss Frank declared: “There’s four games left and we have a chance of finishing eighth, which would be the best position in the club’s history in the Premier League. That would be a fantastic achievement.

“It depends on having the perfect run-in and it demands that we do what we’ve done so well over the last four years – laser-like focus on the next game.”

Yoanne Wissa’s empathic finish – his 18th goal of the season – sealed the win.

Wissa, who was pursued by Forest during the January transfer window, doubled the lead against them after Kevin Schade had put the Bees ahead.

The result was also a massive boost for Chelsea’s chances of a Champions League place. Forest would have moved up to third had they won.

Schade opened the scoring by beating Ola Aina to Nathan Collins’ ball over the top and slotting past keeper Matz Sels.

And another poor piece of Forest defending after a long ball led to the second goal.

This time a goal-kick by keeper Mark Flekken wasn’t dealt with by defender Nicola Milenkovic, who allowed the ball to bounce.