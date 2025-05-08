Frank: Brentford remain humble but are no ‘bus stop in Hounslow’

Thomas Frank believes Brentford’s push for a European spot has underlined that they are much more than a “bus stop in Hounslow”.

The jibe was first aimed at the Bees by QPR fans.

Since then, Frank’s side have been promoted to the Premier League, become established him in the top flight, and could yet end up in next season’s Conference League.

But boss Frank also insists it is important that his ambitious club remain humble and remember how far they have come.

“I don’t think we are “a bus stop in Hounslow”. I wouldn’t say that (if I were) looking from the outside,” he said.

“I think in our heart we will still be a bit – a bus stop in Hounslow – and I think that’s very important, that we always remember that and keep that inside us. I think that keeps us grounded and humble and know who we are.

“We’ve always been ambitious – dream and want more, but also remember who we are. I think that’s very important.”

Brentford are ninth in the Premier League table with three matches of the season remaining and have won their past three games.

A win at relegated Ipswich on Saturday could massively boost their chances of snatching a European place.

“I would love to finish in the top 10. Of course we’re chasing more if we can,” said Frank.

Meanwhile, Frank is hopeful that Aaron Hickey will return to first-team action before the end of the season.