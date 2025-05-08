Brentford hopeful Hickey will return this season

Thomas Frank says Brentford are hopeful that Aaron Hickey will return to first-team action before the end of the season.

There are three matches remaining and Hickey, out since October 2023 with a hamstring injury, is not being considered for this weekend’s visit to Ipswich.

But Hickey played an hour for Brentford’s B team on Monday and boss Frank believes the Scot is close to being available.

“He’s getting closer,” Frank said ahead of the trip to Suffolk.

“He’s just short of being involved in the next squad but hopefully he will be involved in one of the next two games.

“Let’s see. It’s about building him correctly.”

Vitaly Janelt and Josh Dasilva will miss the remainder of the season and Fábio Carvalho is not expected to feature either.