Frank: Bees were the better side

Thomas Frank felt Brentford were the better side in their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Bees continued their hugely promising start to life in the Premier League.

Following on from their opening-night victory over Arsenal, they caused Crystal Palace plenty of problems.







“It was a relatively even game, but I felt we edged it,” said Bees boss Frank.

“If we’d won 1-0 you couldn’t say anything against that. It was a fine performance, but I want more.

“We were very good in our press and created great pressure. We were winning a lot of the ball, but we didn’t have enough quality to create the big chances we required.

“On the ball we need to be more composed to create chances.”

Brentford had to absorb pressure in the second half but managed to frustrate Palace, who struggled to create clear chances.

Frank said: “Defensively, we gave ourselves further belief. We feel we can defend well, in high, middle and low positions on the pitch.”

See also: Brentford impress again in draw at Palace







