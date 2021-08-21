Brentford impress again in draw at Palace

Crystal Palace 0 Brentford 0

Brentford continued their hugely promising start to life in the top flight.

Following on from their opening-night victory over Arsenal, the Bees caused Crystal Palace plenty of problems and defended well when under pressure.

Both teams hit the woodwork during a lively first half.







On-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher missed a great early chance for Palace when he fired against the top corner of the bar after being set up by Wilfried Zaha.

And Bryan Mbeumo darted in from the right and sent an effort against the far post seven minutes before the interval.

Christian Benteke should have broken the deadlock in the second half but the Palace striker headed Joel Ward’s cross over the bar.

Yoane Wissa came on for the final 13 minutes for his Brentford debut.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka (Ghoddos 70), Norgaard, Janelt (Bidstrup 87), Henry, Mbeumo (Wissa 77), Toney.

Subs not used: Fernandez, Goode, Forss, Dervisoglu, Bech Sorensen, Roerslev.







