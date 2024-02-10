Frank backs Toney for England recall

Thomas Frank backed Ivan Toney for an England recall after the striker’s goal helped Brentford secure a vital win at Wolves.

Christian Norgaard scored the opener in a 2-0 victory at Molineux which lifted the Bees six points clear of the relegation zone.

Toney doubled the lead with his third goal in four league matches following his recent return from an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association betting rules.







And boss Frank believes Toney, who earned his first England cap before the ban was imposed, should now be brought back into the international fold.

“I know what Ivan can bring and I think it’s something different that England don’t have,” Frank said.

Having been beset by injuries to key players, Toney’s return has been a timely one for Brentford, who had slipped alarmingly close to the bottom three.

“Ivan played a fine game, not a top game, but the strikers need to score goals,” Frank added.

“It would be great if he keeps going. He has all the qualities to do it and we know we will create chances for him.”







