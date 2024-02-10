Bees have breathing space after vital win at Wolves

Wolves 0-2 Brentford

Christian Norgaard and Ivan Toney scored as Brentford halted their slide towards the relegation zone with a vital win at Molineux.

Norgaard put the Bees ahead just after the half-hour mark with a close-range header from a corner.

And Toney’s 77th-minute goal – a tidy finish from Vitaly Janelt’s low cross – sealed a deserved victory.

It was the striker’s third goal in four Premier League matches following his recent return from an eight-month ban.

It helped secure Brentford’s first away win since October and leaves them six points above the bottom three with a game in hand.

Wolves did threaten at times. They had a would-be equaliser by Craig Dawson ruled out for offside, and Pedro Neto hit the post.

Brentford: Flekken, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen (Yarmoliuk 69), Norgaard (Ajer 85), Janelt (Baptiste 85), Reguilon, Toney, Maupay (Lewis-Potter 76).







