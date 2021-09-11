Frank backs Mbeumo after missed chances in Bees defeat

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Bryan Mbeumo’s first Premier League goal is “just around the corner”.

Mbeumo had Brentford’s best opportunities in the 1-0 defeat by Brighton – twice shooting over the bar from good positions before curling narrowly wide of the target in the first half.







But Frank backed the forward to get on the scoresheet soon and praised his impact on the side during the first four games of the season.

“I’m sure his first goal in the Premier League will be just around the corner,” Frank said.

“He’s had some good chances and I think he’s been one of our best players so far in these first four games.

“He’s been so consistent in his performance, working hard under pressure and creating opportunities, so he’s been really good.

“If you look at the first four games we’ve had consistent, good performances.

“The last three games, if there should have been a narrow winner, it should have been us in all three games if you look at the games and the stats.”

