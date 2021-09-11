Brentford beaten by late Brighton goal

Brentford 0 Brighton 1 90' Trossard

Leandro Trossard’s late goal saw Brighton snatch victory and end Brentford’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Trossard found the net on 90 minutes with an excellent curling strike into the bottom right corner to beat David Raya after a second half of very few opportunities.

Ivan Toney had gone close with an audacious lob from just inside the Brighton half on 11 minutes, before Danny Welbeck was played in on goal by Trossard only to shoot straight at Raya.

Bryan Mbeumo had two excellent opportunities in a matter of minutes soon after, firing over the crossbar on both occasions, before expertly cutting in on his left foot after being found with a great pass by his strike partner Toney and firing an effort narrowly wide of the far post.

Vitaly Janelt then forced Robert Sanchez into a good save from his powerful strike inside the box just before half-time.

A second half of very few openings followed before Trossard secured all three points for the Seagulls.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos (Roerslev), Baptiste (Onyeka), Norgaard, Janelt (Jensen), Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

