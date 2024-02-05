Frank backs Brentford to pull away from danger

Thomas Frank backed Brentford to climb away from the relegation zone after they suffered a seventh defeat in eight games.

The Bees were spirited but outclassed against Manchester City and the 3-1 home loss meant they remain three points above the bottom three.

They face three daunting fixtures – away to in-form Wolves, then Liverpool at home, before facing City again.







“It was a good performance overall. We did a lot of things right during the game and in the first half we defended well limited them to shot outside the box,” boss Frank said.

“You rather them to put one in the top corner rather than from a goal where we make a mistake before half-time.

“In the second half we tried to close Kevin De Bruyne down, which we did until their second goal when we let him get away.

“But we had chances for Christian Norgaard and Ivan Toney and by not taking them we made it very difficult against the best team in the world.

“It is important to look forward and not backwards in life, and I am happy with our performances.”







