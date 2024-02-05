Foden hat-trick sees off struggling Brentford

Brentford 1 Man City 3

Phil Foden’s hat-trick helped Manchester City come from behind to brush aside Brentford at the Gtech Stadium.

Thomas Frank’s side took the lead after 21 minutes through Neal Maupay but a dominant City fought back to comfortably see off the hosts who have now lost seven of their last eight Premier League games.

The Bees played an elaborate pre-match celebratory video documenting their feat of being the only team to do the double over Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners last season, but found themselves firmly on the back foot as the visitors dominated from the opening whistle.

Julian Alvarez was denied twice by the fingertips of an inspired Mark Flekken who then kept out a rasping long-range strike from Kyle Walker.

But it was the Bees who took the lead completely against the run of play when Flekken went from stopper to goal provider when his huge punt downfield bounced over the head of Ruben Diaz and into the path of Maupay who slotted past Ederson.

City continued to push and probe and they should have levelled the scores when the returning Erling Haaland latched on to a loose back-pass from Nathan Collins but shot straight at the legs of Flekken.

But the champions’ dominance finally paid off on the stroke of halftime when the outstanding Kevin De Bryune’s cross picked out Foden who fired past Flekken.

The second half played out in a similar fashion to the first with De Bruyne pulling the strings for City and the Belgian playmaker again picked out Foden who ghosted into the six-yard to nod his side in front.

Foden completed his hat-trick 20 minutes from time with a smart finish after being teed up by Haaland.

The defeat leaves Brentford three points off the bottom three.

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev (Lewis-Potter 76) , Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Reguilon (Ajer 78), Janelt (Yarmoulik 76), Norgaard, Jensen (Damsgaard 76), Maupay (Baptiste 90), Toney.

