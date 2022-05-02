Frank annoyed by ‘stupid’ Man Utd penalty

Thomas Frank lamented a “stupid penalty” in Brentford’s defeat at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes’ first0half goal followed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty and Raphael Varane’s late strike handed the Bees a 3-0 loss at Old Trafford to end a four-game unbeaten run.

Rico Henry’s retaliation after being out-muscled by Ronaldo saw him bring down the 37-year-old on the hour mark, with the striker then converting from the spot.

And while more pleased with the second-half display from his side, boss Frank was disappointed with the overall performance from his side.

“Second half I saw much more of my team and the way we want to play,” he said.

“I think we were more aggressive, more on the front foot, I think we were better on the ball and were absolutely in the game.

“And then we gave away a stupid penalty. I think it’s not necessary to make that one and to make a mistake there.

“Then of course that took a little bit of air out of everything and we concede on a set-piece.

“A better second half but we concede two goals in the second half that we should never concede if we want to get a result here.

“I’m just disappointed because I felt that there was an opportunity here tonight but United performed well and if we’re not at our level then it’s difficult.”

See also: Bees lose to Man Utd as unbeaten run ends







