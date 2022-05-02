Bees lose to Man Utd as unbeaten run ends

Man Utd 3 Brentford 0 9' Fernandes 61' Ronaldo (pen) 72' Varane

Brentford’s four-match unbeaten run came to an end with a defeat at Old Trafford.

Despite a fast start from the Bees, United took the lead inside ten minutes when Anthony Elanga’s cross from the by-line was smashed in by Bruno Fernandes from close range, before second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Varane sealed the points for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

After United had taken the lead, Ivan Toney was presented with a good chance to equalise but headed over from the impressive Christian Eriksen’s pinpoint cross.

The home side thought they had doubled the lead just before the break when Ronaldo side-footed past David Raya from Juan Mata’s pass but a VAR check concluded that he was offside.

After the restart, a fine pass over the top of the defence from Nemanja Matic saw Fernandes shoot just wide from a tight angle before David ge Gea pulled off an excellent low stop shortly after to keep out Toney’s powerful effort.

But United had their second on the hour mark when Rico Henry clumsily brought down Ronaldo in the box after being outmuscled, allowing the striker to send Raya the wrong way from the spot.

And Varane sealed the points late on by volleying in via a deflection from Alex Telles’ corner.







