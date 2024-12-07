Frank admits surprise at Brentford’s ‘crazy good’ home form

Thomas Frank admits he has been taken aback by Brentford’s ability to score goals at home so far this season.

The Bees have won seven of their eight league games at the Gtech Community Stadium this term, scoring 26 goals in the process, which is nine more than any other Premier League side in home matches.

Their latest success saw them beat beat Newcastle 4-2, moving them up to sixth in the league table in the process.

Boss Frank said: “Very good win in many ways. Very impressed with the team.

“[It is a] three-game week, it’s the same for everyone, but I think it’s more difficult to go again in the third game with a short turnaround playing a top team in Newcastle.

“To be able to keep scoring is in a way a little bit unreal but I try to keep enjoying it.

“It’s super-impressive how we play here, how offensive we are and how forward we are.

“We know we are good at pressing high and we win the ball high up quite a few times. We play with such a confidence here.

“The amount of goals we score in the league and at home, I don’t think any of us, including myself, understand how crazy good that is.”

Frank changed up his attack for the game against Eddie Howe’s side, with Igor Thiago given his first Brentford start upfront.

Fabio Carvalho also came in to the starting line-up, with the in-form pair of Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade, who scored a hat-trick against Leicester City last weekend, forced to settle for a place on the bench.

The changes worked though, with goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Nathan Collins and substitute Schade enough to see off a Newcastle side that twice came from behind to equalise.

Frank said: “Igor.. what a presence and work-rate. So strong in the duels, [he] found good positions in the box and with the link-up play. He will find the positions even more when he knows how we play, but a fine start.

“Fabio and Igor came into a system that is working at this moment and we’ve got a momentum. They’re not like for like with Kevin and Damsgaard but they’re similar.

“The confidence is big. Bryan and Wissa are the consistent ones who are constantly performing so of course it’s easier.

“Was a tough call not to start Kevin and Damsgaard. Kevin played a top game against Leicester, he could have played again. Dams has been one of the best offensive players in the last five games.

“But because we are still building both of them [fitness-wise], we thought it was best to put the others in to start and they could be finishers.”







