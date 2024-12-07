Brentford beat Newcastle in another home thriller

Brentford 4 Newcastle 2 8' Mbeumo 11' Isak 28' Wissa 32' Barnes 56' Collins 90' Schade

Brentford continued their strong home form with a win against Newcastle in another breathtaking game.

The Bees have now won seven of their eight home fixtures this season, and they survived being pegged back twice by Eddie Howe’s side in this one.

It was also an impressive afternoon for three of the stars of Brentford’s season so far, with Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Nathan Collins all finding the net before substitute Kevin Schade rounded off a good week with a late goal of his own.

Thomas Frank’s side were fortunate not to fall behind after only two minutes as they allowed Sean Longstaff space to shoot and hit the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

But they were in front before ten minutes had passed, Mbeumo finishing expertly after collecting a Christian Norgaard pass to end a run of five games without a goal.

Newcastle responded instantly though, with Alexander Isak heading in from close-range following a Jacob Murphy cross.

Isak looked set to put the visitors in front minutes later in an end-to-end game, only for Mark Flekken to recover brilliantly to steal the ball off his toe after Collins had allowed the striker in on goal.

That intervention looked all the more important not long after, as Wissa curled home from the edge of the box after intercepting an errant Harvey Barnes pass.

Barnes made amends immediately, collecting the ball from Murphy in the Brentford penalty area and beating Flekken with an angled strike.

The Bees were much the better side after the interval, and went back in front before the hour mark when Collins finished confidently as Newcastle allowed a free-kick to bounce in their box.

The home side defended resiliently from that point, and the win was sealed in the closing stages by Schade as he clipped a shot over Nick Pope to follow up his hat-trick against Leicester City last weekend.

Brentford: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk (Maghoma 90), Norgaard, Mbeumo, Carvalho (Damsgaard 73), Wissa (Mee 86), Thiago (Schade 73).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Ajer, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev.







