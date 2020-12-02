Forss feels he made the most of his big chance

Marcus Forss believes he made the most of his first Championship start of the season in Brentford’s 2-0 win at Rotherham.

The Finland international had scored four league goals this campaign after coming on as a substitute, and marked his first full game with another one.







“I am very happy,” he said. “The three points were the most important thing and getting my first start of the season in the league was massive. I just wanted to grab the opportunity and I think I did it.

“It’s been coming. I’ve been working so hard in training and in the games I’ve been playing, I’ve been making an impact. Obviously I’ve been waiting for it, and now I’ve got it and it’s very good.”

With Brentford only playing with one striker and Championship top scorer Ivan Toney currently filling the role, Forss played in an unfamiliar left-wing position – but the 21-year-old didn’t let it faze him.

“It’s not my main position, but I don’t mind a challenge,” he said. “It was my first time playing on the wing. Of course it’s a different kind of challenge, but I thought I dealt with it well.”

His goal came when Tarique Fosu’s deep cross was knocked straight into his path by Toney, and Forss said: “We do that all the time in training. We just play off each other, so it’s easy when it comes to games as I know where he’s going to be and he knows where I’m going to be, so it’s good.”

The Bees’ victory stretched their unbeaten run to eight games and moved them up to fourth in the table – one point behind second-placed Bournemouth and only two behind leaders Norwich.

Forss said: “This result is a massive statement. Another clean sheet as well is massive and obviously if we keep a clean sheet, it makes it easier to win games. This is a tough place to come and we’ve done well.

“There is still work to do though. After every game we look at the positives and negatives and then we move on to the next game, with games coming thick and fast.”







